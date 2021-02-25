Developer of Malibu Towne booked for violating fire safety norms

The police have booked the developer of Malibu Towne — a residential township on Sohna Road — for alleged violations of fire safety norms on the premises of Maple Club based on the complaint of the city’s fire department, which found several shortcomings in the club’s fire fighting system.

Earlier, on February 17, the fire department sealed the Maple Club after inspections were carried out. A case was registered at Sadar Police station on Monday under sections 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 30, 31 and 32 of the Haryana Fire Service Act of 2009, said the police.

Fire department officials said that they had conducted multiple inspections of the club after a complaint was lodged by a colony resident, named Raman Sharma. An inspection was conducted on January 7 and a notice was issued to the developer to get a fire-fighting system installed, failing which the fire safety NOC (no-objection certificate) would be cancelled, said the police.

“On February 12, another inspection was conducted and we found that no corrective measures have been taken. The smoke detectors were missing on the premises and the developer has not taken an NOC for the basement. Also, the occupancy certificate for the basement has not been acquired. Only a few fire extinguishers were present, most of which were non-functional. The Maple Club is an assembly building and such violations can put the lives of residents in danger,” said Isham Singh Kashyap, assistant divisional fire officer, adding that they sealed the club on February 17 and recommended that a case be registered by the police.

Kashyap also said that notices were given to the developer to take corrective action, but nothing was done, which forced them to recommend that a criminal case be registered against the developer.

Raman Sharma, who had lodged complaint against the developer in this matter, said that the developer has carried out several violations, which would come out during the police probe. “All the violations would be revealed and those responsible for these violations would be exposed,” said Sharma.

Subash Raghav, vice president, Malibu Estate Private Limited, the developer of Malibu Towne, however, maintained that they did not violate any fire safety norms. The deficiencies that were flagged by the fire department were corrected. “We have installed fire-fighting equipment, taken corrective measures and also closed the basement for which occupancy certificate was not obtained as directed by the department of town and country planning. We have a partial occupancy certificate for the club that we were using,” said Raghav.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram Police, said that a case has been registered on the complaint of fire department. “The matter is under investigation,” he said.