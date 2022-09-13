DHBVN to introduce unified billing system for single-point consumers

Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is introducing a ‘unified billing system’ to monitor the billing of single-point connections to ensure that builders, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) or private agencies do not overcharge residents, officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) received frequent complaints over the last couple of years from Gurugram residents drawing power from single-point connections. The residents alleged that they were being overcharged and were unable to avail themselves of tariff benefits.

Following this, DHBVN developed a software to ensure that residents privately billed by developers or RWAs also get charged at par with regular consumers with direct individual connections. According to residents with single-point connections, builders or RWAs charge rates as high as ₹10-11/kWh, instead of the DHBVN’s maximum tariff of ₹7.10/kWh for consumption of 501 to 800 units or beyond in the domestic supply category. This results in monthly energy bills swelling up to ₹15000 and above. The hiked rates are imposed to cover the charges of non-domestic connections and no action is taken after internal complaints.

Officials said that residents will now be able to get HERC tariff benefits according to individual consumption after this change. It will enable DHBVN to remotely monitor all billing processes from its headquarters in Hisar. The state-owned power distribution utility company will have access to the software via internet connectivity, officials said. Till now, there was no facility to know about the billing and consumption pattern of residents with single-point connections.

There are 502 single-point connections across Gurugram which are for townships, condominiums, residential areas or colonies. Under single-point connectivity, DHBVN prepares one bill after providing a meter and power connectivity to a developer or RWA and the residents living inside are further charged privately. The new system is presently undergoing the final phase of testing at four condominiums, including two in Sector 80 and Sector 81.

According to PC Meena, managing director, DHBVN, the use of the ‘unified billing system’ will be made mandatory for all single-point connection holders in Gurugram and Faridabad.

“Our teams will inspect electricity connections to ensure segregation of domestic, commercial, common area and other use cases for proper billing,” he said. “We will ensure that a developer or RWA does not charge residents for any other kind of connections, including temporary ones meant for carrying internal construction works,” Meena added.

He further informed that the software will be configured so that billing takes place according to the connection type, and the HERC slab based on which DHBVN charges its consumers. “This will get rid of overcharging or average billing problems. This is a common complaint in Gurugram. We will ensure billing as per HERC tariffs,” he said. He also noted that private agencies manage billing at several places and distort bills without the knowledge of the developer or RWA. Officials said they will train staff of developers, RWAs and private agencies to operate on this new platform.

Anil Kumar Sharma, DHBVN chief engineer (commercial), said HERC received repeated complaints from residents about overcharging and average billing. “HERC issued a directive to ensure that no consumer availing power supply from single-point connections is charged beyond its tariffs. To resolve this issue, the software was developed in-house in the last two months,” he said. According to him, the platform has an in-built which will only generate bills according to HERC tariffs and all single-point connection consumers will be brought on board this platform. “Residents can still contact officials or move the consumer grievances redressal forum in case of any complaint or irregularity afterwards,” he added.