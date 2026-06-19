DLF sealing drive: ‘Nobody gave us prior notice about the drive’

Around 40 families living in Amaltas Apartments in DLF Phase III were left without accommodation after the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) sealed the property on Thursday afternoon, forcing residents to vacate their homes with little time to make alternate arrangements. Many residents said they were at work when the action was carried out and returned home to find their flats sealed. (HT)

Many residents said they were at work when the action was carried out and returned home to find their flats sealed. They alleged neither the authorities nor the building owner had informed them about the action.

Residents said the sudden eviction came as a shock and left several families, including senior citizens, in distress.

Rajat Kumar, a tenant who has been living in the building for the last two years, said his parents had arrived from Patna on Thursday itself.

“The authorities and the owner should have given an advance notice. We should have been given time to vacate the premises. It is very difficult to arrange accommodation at such short notice,” he said.

Another occupant, who requested anonymity, said his elderly mother lives with him and the family had been put in a difficult situation.

“We paid almost ₹1.5 lakh just a week earlier and are now stuck in this situation. We have requested the authorities to give people some time,” he said.

Harkesh, who gave only his first name, said some of his belongings were still inside the sealed premises.

“All my baggage is inside the sealed room and I need to get my belongings from there. There are senior citizens living in the complex and it is a harrowing time for them,” he said.

DTCP officials, however said that residents were given around two hours to take their belongings.

Amaltas Apartments, located in S Block of DLF Phase III, has four floors and a basement. Officials of the department said nine residential units had been carved out on each floor, while the basement had five units, all constructed in violation of norms.

When asked about the action, DTCP officials said notices had been served on owners who had carried out violations.

“This building can have only four floors and only four families can occupy the entire building. However, this is a small colony being run in violation of rules. Action is being taken after following all the rules,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).

Dhaval Patel, owner of Amaltas Apartments, however, alleged that he had not received any notice from the department.

“We did not get any prior notice from the department,” he said.