DMRC staffers hit in ‘revenge’ crash in Gururgam; probe underway

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 18, 2025 06:56 AM IST

An FIR was registered under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS

Two Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees were critically injured after a car allegedly driven by a drunk man rammed into their motorcycle in a suspected act of revenge, following an altercation over rash driving on MG Road near Sector-28, police said on Tuesday.

According to investigators, a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing a Delhi registration number hit their Royal Enfield motorcycle (HT Photo)
According to investigators, a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing a Delhi registration number hit their Royal Enfield motorcycle (HT Photo)

The victims, Umesh Kumar, 33, and Krishan Kumar, 30, are senior customer relation assistants posted on the Yellow Line (Line-II). Umesh hails from Rewari and lives in Sector-28, while Krishan, originally from Jaipur, resides in Sikanderpur.

The incident occurred around 1.30am on June 4 opposite Sahara Mall. According to investigators, a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing a Delhi registration number hit their Royal Enfield motorcycle. Police said Umesh sustained six fractures—three in his right hand and three in his facial bones—while Krishan suffered deep cuts and bruises. Umesh underwent hand and facial plastic surgery at a private hospital in Sector-38, where he remained admitted for over 10 days. He was able to file a complaint only on Monday.

The FIR was registered at DLF Phase-I police station under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125(a) (causing hurt by such act), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to HT, Umesh said he and Krishan had just dealt with a woman’s suicide case at Chattarpur metro station on June 3 and left office past 1am. They were heading to buy liquor in Sikanderpur when the car with five occupants first hit them and fled. “I followed them. I honked and flashed the dipper, but they didn’t stop,” Umesh said. He managed to intercept the car at a U-turn near Sahara Mall but fled when the occupants attacked him and Krishan.

“I rode against traffic to escape. The car chased and hit us again. I lost consciousness and only woke up in the hospital,” he added.

Inspector Rajesh Bagri, station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station, said the impact disabled the car after it crashed into a footpath. “Its axle broke and a tyre exploded. A patrolling van reached immediately, and the occupants fled,” he said. Both vehicles were seized.

Police have served a notice to the Delhi-based car owner and are scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the driver.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / DMRC staffers hit in ‘revenge’ crash in Gururgam; probe underway
