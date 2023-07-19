Doctor, family assaulted after car breaks down at condo entrance in Gurugram

More than a dozen suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting a doctor and his three family members besides misbehaving with his wife following an argument over removing their broken down car from the entrance of a condominium in Sector 51 on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.

Investigators said Dr Jitendra Singh, his father Suresh Chand, his brother Deepak Singh and maternal cousin Priyanshu Singh were also assaulted after they reached the spot in their cars from their residences in South City-2 and Sector 9. (Representational Image)

Police said the suspects included private security guards deployed at the condominium and their associates who had reached the spot from Tigra village in Sector 57 after being alerted over the phone.

They said Jitendra Singh, who worked at a private hospital on Golf Course Road, and his wife Dr Mansi were returning home when their car, a Tata Altroz, broke down on the service lane near the condominium entrance around 9.45pm on Sunday.

A senior police officer said Singh and his wife were waiting for his maternal cousin to arrive in his car to help them.

“However, a security guard asked them rudely to immediately remove the car. The doctor couple sought some time as the car was not starting. This allegedly irked the guard and he verbally abused them. Singh alleged that he also misbehaved with his wife,” a police officer said, asking not to be named.

“The suspect guard called his associates over the phone and they soon reached the spot and allegedly assaulted Singh with bats and rods. By then, his cousin also arrived and the suspects allegedly assaulted him too. He called Singh’s father and brother for help. They also reached the spot and were allegedly beaten up,” the officer said, adding that two suspects also allegedly snatched a gold chain from the doctor before fleeing the spot.

He said Singh and his brother were badly injured and were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51. His wife and father were discharged after treatment at a government hospital in Sector 10A.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said most of the suspects are from Tigra village. “Identities of seven have been ascertained. They will be arrested soon. Further investigation is on in the case,” he said.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-50 police station on Monday night.

