Man drives away with doctor’s car while she steps out for mere seconds in Ggm

An unidentified suspect was booked for allegedly sneaking into the car of a city-based doctor and fleeing with it while she had alighted from the vehicle for just a few seconds to open the main gates of her house in Sector-40, police said on Tuesday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they were trying to trace the suspects and recover the car. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the incident took place around 11pm on May 5 when the victim, Dr Seema Yadav, 30, a dermatologist, had returned home. As per police, Yadav had left the driver’s side door open with ignition keys in the car when she stepped out. Police said that she opened the main gates of her house and turned back to get back to the car. However, she spotted a man sitting in the driver’s seat who immediately drove it away.

Police said that Yadav’s mobile phone and handbag containing credit cards, cash and other belongings, were in the car when it was stolen.

“The suspect might have spotted Yadav’s car entering the locality and kept a tab on it. As soon as the opportunity came, the suspect got in and fled with the car,” a police officer said.

“Footage of CCTV cameras in the area showed Yadav’s car being driven away by a suspect. The suspect’s associates were probably present in a different car nearby,” he added.

On Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified suspect under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-40 police station on Sunday, said police.

