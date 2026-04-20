Gurugram police arrested a man on Sunday for recklessly driving and attempting to run over a security guard in a residential colony in Sector 14, officials said. The incident came to light after a video circulated on social media. Driver arrested for trying to run over guard in Gurugram colony

According to police, a video posted on Saturday showed a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza taking a sharp turn before hitting the guard. The clip prompted police to take cognisance of the incident.

Karishma Koshal, a resident of Sector 14, who posted the video on X, wrote: “This happened outside my house in Gurgaon. There have been no updates about any action against the driver who nearly killed a security guard on duty. I have the number plate as well as information about the driver.” She also tagged Gurugram police, urging them to register a case.

A senior official at Sector 14 police station said an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The local police took cognisance of the matter through CCTV footage posted on social media. The driver of the car was arrested on Sunday. Investigations are underway to ascertain his motive behind the criminal act,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators said the security guard sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment. Police did not confirm the identity of the suspect.