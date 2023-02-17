Driver robbed of SUV on MG Road, Gurugram cops file case

Four unidentified suspects have been booked for allegedly holding a 38-year-old driver hostage and looting him of his vehicle on MG Road on Wednesday evening, said police.

The incident took place at around 7.15pm when the driver was sitting inside a Toyota Fortuner after dropping his employer outside the Grand Mall on MG Road, police said.

In his police complaint, the victim said that an unidentified man approached him and showed a picture on his mobile phone and asked him if he knew the person. Before he could utter a word, he opened the SUV door and three men entered and pulled him to the rear seat, said police.

The victim, identified as Shyam Sunder, is a native of Bihar and lives in Sector 5. The perpetrators allegedly assaulted him and robbed him of his belongings and drove the SUV towards Chhawla in Delhi, police added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said, “The suspects pushed him on the footrest area and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm. Later, they threw him out of the running vehicle”.

ACP Sangwan said a case has been registered under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 29 police station.

“The CCTV footage from various sources have been obtained and the matter is being investigated. The suspects will be identified and arrested soon,” the ACP added.

