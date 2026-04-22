DTCP anti-encroachment drive enters 4th day, targets pvt colonies

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive across private licensed colonies, with eight enforcement teams taking action against violations in front of over 1,000 houses, officials said. Eight teams act across DLF, Sushant Lok and others; grills, guard rooms removed as roads widened and public spaces reclaimed. (HT)

DTCP officials said illegal security huts, grills installed outside houses, parking in public spaces and similar encroachments were removed as part of a coordinated operation across eight colonies. The drive focused on clearing road rights of way (ROW), green areas and public spaces.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said house owners had encroached upon public land by installing grills in front of their homes and along corner plots, restricting movement. “Following the demolition drive, the roads have now become significantly wider and spacious. While this campaign may undoubtedly cause some inconvenience to residents in the short term, in the long run, it will effectively resolve the persistent issue of narrow roads,” he said.

The department said residents were urged to voluntarily remove violations. In Sushant Lok 1, hundreds complied by shifting plants and removing grills, while in DLF phase two, over 350 house owners did so, Madholia said.

On Tuesday, the drive covered 800–900 houses in DLF Phase-2, removing over 250 illegal lawns and railings and demolishing more than 80 guard rooms. Encroachments were also cleared from 70 shops and 40 houses in South City One and Greenwood City, 150 houses in Palam Vihar, 13 km of roads in Sushant Lok and 9 km in Uppal Southend.