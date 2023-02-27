Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP asks former minister to vacate govt land in Gurugram

ByAbhishek Behl
Feb 27, 2023 02:56 AM IST

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday said it has issued a notice to a former minister and four others for vacating a 3.82-acre government land in Inayatpur.

DTCP officials said directions were issued to former minister and Congress leader Sukhbir Kataria and four others to vacate the land after the district administration held that land which has been encroached upon belongs to the government.

Kataria, however, refuted the allegations and said it is his ancestral land.

An order issued by Manish Yadav, district town planner, (enforcement) on Tuesday said, “It is intimated that a land measuring 3.822 acres, falling under the revenue estate of Inayatpur village in Gurugram tehsil is in the ownership of the urban estate department, Gurugram. You have raised unauthorised construction on the aforesaid land and occupied it illegally. Therefore, you are directed to demolish the unauthorised construction and vacate the government land within 15 days, otherwise necessary legal action will be initiated against you as per the prevailing policy.”

As per DTCP officials, the land was given to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) by divisional town planner, Gurugram, in 1974, but it has been encroached upon by unauthorised persons. “Commercial activities are being run on the land”, they added.

Yadav said as per the directions of the district administration, notices have been issued for the removal of the encroachments. “Strict action will be initiated if the encroachments are not removed within 15 days,” he said.

When asked about the matter, Kataria, who was a minister in the previous Congress government said the matter is sub-judice and is being heard in a Gurugram court.

“We have been in possession of this land for the last 70 to 80 years. We have submitted all documents and proved ownership at all judicial forums. It is legally owned by us. This is just a political conspiracy to harass us. We will fight this out in the court,” Kataria said.

    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

