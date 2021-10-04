DTCP disallows gates on public roads through licensed colonies

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has disallowed construction of gates on revenue roads and 24-metre roads passing through the licensed colonies in the city, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that only boom barriers can be erected and security guards deployed on these internal roads. The decision was taken last week in a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, wherein the issues of arbitrary installation of gates and hindrances to public movement were discussed.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said, “The internal roads in a colony can have boom barriers that must be manned permanently by security personnel so that movement of people is not curbed. This will ensure safety and security of residents is not affected.”

DTCP officials said that a meeting was held last Friday, under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner, to decide on applications submitted by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) for installation of additional gates. During the meeting, it was also decided that permission would be given to the Sun City colony for the erection of a wall after demarcation of land by DTCP and forest departments, officials said.

“The decision to allow construction of wall in Sun City colony will definitely help the residents. The permission for additional gates should have been given but boom barriers with manned security will also serve the purpose,” VMK Singh, a member of Sun City RWA, said.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that permission was sought by several RWAs in plotted colonies to set up additional gates but they have been told to erect boom barriers instead and man them permanently. “They were told that gates on main roads and revenue roads will not be allowed,” he said.