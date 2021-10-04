Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP disallows gates on public roads through licensed colonies
gurugram news

DTCP disallows gates on public roads through licensed colonies

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:45 PM IST
DTCP officials said that a meeting was held last Friday to decide on applications submitted by RWAs for installation of additional gates, when the decision to disallow gates was taken. (HT Archive)
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has disallowed construction of gates on revenue roads and 24-metre roads passing through the licensed colonies in the city, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that only boom barriers can be erected and security guards deployed on these internal roads. The decision was taken last week in a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, wherein the issues of arbitrary installation of gates and hindrances to public movement were discussed.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said, “The internal roads in a colony can have boom barriers that must be manned permanently by security personnel so that movement of people is not curbed. This will ensure safety and security of residents is not affected.”

DTCP officials said that a meeting was held last Friday, under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner, to decide on applications submitted by residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) for installation of additional gates. During the meeting, it was also decided that permission would be given to the Sun City colony for the erection of a wall after demarcation of land by DTCP and forest departments, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

“The decision to allow construction of wall in Sun City colony will definitely help the residents. The permission for additional gates should have been given but boom barriers with manned security will also serve the purpose,” VMK Singh, a member of Sun City RWA, said.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that permission was sought by several RWAs in plotted colonies to set up additional gates but they have been told to erect boom barriers instead and man them permanently. “They were told that gates on main roads and revenue roads will not be allowed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 vaccinations: Drive extended to 15 temples, madarasa

Atul Kataria Chowk: Flyover, underpass to open in December

MCG conducts anti-encroachment drive in Nathupur village

MCG initiates probe into double payment for contracted works in Palam Vihar
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP