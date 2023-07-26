DTCP issues 100 more notices to house owners for running commercial activities

The enforcement wing of the department of town and county planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued more than 100 show-cause notices to property owners in private licensed colonies for running commercial establishments in residential houses and plots in violation of rules.

DTCP officials said illegal commercial activities in residential areas include gyms, private banks, offices, parcel godowns, cycle shops, clothing showrooms, property offices, dental clinics, furniture, barber shops, guest houses, nursing homes, vehicle repair shops, beauty parlours, shops etc. (Representational Image/HT Archive)

DTCP officials said these notices were issued to over 100 property owners in DLF Phase 1 and 2 and Sushant Lok 1 on the basis of a survey being carried out by DTCP teams.

These notices are in addition to the 100 FIRs recommended by the DTCP over the past 10 days against such violators.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said notices will be pasted on all houses regarding the violations, and owners have been asked to submit a reply within seven days, failing which action will be initiated against owners.

“If the reply submitted by the owners is not satisfactory, then restoration orders will be issued and after giving due time, sealing of units will be carried out. We have also decided that FIRs will be recommended against violators who don’t take corrective action and occupancy certificates of buildings will also be revoked,” he said.

The survey conducted by DTCP officials has found that over 700 illegal commercial establishments are operational in DLF Phases 1 to 4, and notices are likely to be served to all such violators.

Yadav said apart from serving notices on Wednesday, they have in the last 10 days recommended FIRs against 100 property owners in private colonies for allowing commercial establishments on their premises. “We have received a large number of complaints at various government forums that illegal commercial establishments have made life very difficult for other residents. There are complaints of traffic jams, power and water shortage and even security issues, all arising from a large number of people visiting these commercial establishments,” said Yadav.

In Sushant Lok 1, residents have informed the department that a large number of commercial establishments are being operated out of private houses. DTCP officials said their own survey has found that more than 200 commercial establishments are operating from residential areas and they will issue notices to all violators in phases.

“We have strict directions from the director general, town and country planning, TL Satyaprakash, that sanctity of residential areas has to be maintained and commercial activities have to be curtailed in such colonies. We started the survey around 10 days ago and have started getting reports on the basis of which action is being initiated. I request all property owners to refrain from commercial activities in residential areas as strict action is likely to be taken in the coming weeks,” he said.

According to rules, only minor consultancy works such as a doctor’s clinic, a legal consultancy firm or other similar endeavours are allowed to be carried out from private residences and that too after obtaining a “no-nuisance” certificate from the DTCP after paying the prescribed fee. “There has been a spurt in the number of people seeking “no-nuisance” certificate from the department to run minor consultancies,” said Yadav.

