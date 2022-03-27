Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP officials meet Chintels flat owners, urges them for inputs on IIT audit
DTCP officials said their inputs will be discussed in a meeting of the district-level committee formed to investigate the matter in the next two or three days
Six floors collapsed in one of the towers of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s Sector 109 on February 10 this year, killing two residents. (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

Officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) met with apartment owners of Chintels Paradiso and took their inputs regarding the issues they are facing their views about the proposed structural audit to be carried out by the expert team from IIT, Delhi, and the rental offer from the developer.

DTCP officials said their inputs will be discussed in a meeting of the district-level committee formed to investigate the matter in the next two or three days.

A senior DTCP official also said that the residents have asked them to expedite the IIT audit. He also said that the committee shall call for all documents from the developer, including a revised proposal for rental to be given to the flat owners of Towers E, F, G, H, who have been asked to shift. “The residents have also asked us to ensure that sampling and testing is done in all the towers on priority. All these issues will be discussed in detail during the next meeting of the committee,” said the DTCP official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On February 10, multiple ceilings in Tower D in Chintels Paradiso had collapsed partially, which led to the death of two residents. Following this incident, the government asked CBI to probe the matter, and also ordered a detailed structural audit of the condominium.

RS Bhath, district town planner, confirmed the meeting but preferred not to share details of the proceedings.

Sandeep Barsayain, a flat owner, said that the residents will shift from the flats only when the audit report is ready. “The flat owners of Towers E,F,G, H have said that they will shift from the flats only when the audit report is presented by the IIT experts. The residents are also worried about the loss of rental income and are seeking relief,” he said.

A spokesperson of Chintels, meanwhile, could not be reached for comment.

    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

