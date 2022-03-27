DTCP officials meet Chintels flat owners, urges them for inputs on IIT audit

Officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) met with apartment owners of Chintels Paradiso and took their inputs regarding the issues they are facing their views about the proposed structural audit to be carried out by the expert team from IIT, Delhi, and the rental offer from the developer.

DTCP officials said their inputs will be discussed in a meeting of the district-level committee formed to investigate the matter in the next two or three days.

A senior DTCP official also said that the residents have asked them to expedite the IIT audit. He also said that the committee shall call for all documents from the developer, including a revised proposal for rental to be given to the flat owners of Towers E, F, G, H, who have been asked to shift. “The residents have also asked us to ensure that sampling and testing is done in all the towers on priority. All these issues will be discussed in detail during the next meeting of the committee,” said the DTCP official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

On February 10, multiple ceilings in Tower D in Chintels Paradiso had collapsed partially, which led to the death of two residents. Following this incident, the government asked CBI to probe the matter, and also ordered a detailed structural audit of the condominium.

RS Bhath, district town planner, confirmed the meeting but preferred not to share details of the proceedings.

Sandeep Barsayain, a flat owner, said that the residents will shift from the flats only when the audit report is ready. “The flat owners of Towers E,F,G, H have said that they will shift from the flats only when the audit report is presented by the IIT experts. The residents are also worried about the loss of rental income and are seeking relief,” he said.

A spokesperson of Chintels, meanwhile, could not be reached for comment.

