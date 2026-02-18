DTCP razes illegal gates blocking internal roads in Gurugram’s South City 1

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday demolished illegally installed gates on internal roads in South City 1 following complaints that they obstructed movement and posed risks during emergencies, officials said. DTCP said RWAs can reinstall gates only after permission from competent authority and following due process under planning norms. (HT)

DTCP officials said action was taken after a complaint was received on the CM window alleging that the gates were kept closed through the day and night without security staff to open them as required, making it difficult for residents and emergency vehicles to exit the colony. A survey was conducted by a junior engineer and a show-cause notice was issued before the demolition, they added.

Officials initially said 11 illegal gates were targeted, but the department later stated that 13 gates were removed during the drive as no permission had been taken for their installation. “The demolition drive was carried out today and 13 illegally installed gates were removed as no permission had been taken to fix these. The RWAs and residents can take permission from the competent authority to install gates and due process must be followed for this purpose,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (DTP).

The department said that, acting on another CM window complaint, the demolition team also removed encroachments from a green belt in the same colony with police assistance. “A complaint was received on CM window alleged that a green belt has been encroached and acting on that the team also cleared it with the help of police force,” said Madholia.