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DTCP razes illegal structures across pvt Gurugram colonies in major drive

Action taken on HC order on stilt+4 norms; over 315 guard rooms, 250 ramps, 110 gates and park encroachments cleared across multiple colonies

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Eight enforcement teams of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday carried out large-scale anti-encroachment drives across several private colonies in the city, demolishing hundreds of illegal constructions and temporary structures on internal roads, officials said.

Highest violations found in DLF Phase 1; structures along key roads removed, including kiosks and illegal commercial extensions (HT )

DTCP officials said the drive was undertaken on directions of the state government to comply with an April 2 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter of stilt plus four floors, which had directed the removal of encroachments in residential colonies.

According to the department, enforcement teams demolished over 315 guard rooms and porta-cabins, removed 215 encroachments on parklands, demolished over 250 ramps and illegal staircases, cleared 110 illegal boundary walls on roads and 110 illegal gates, and removed over 50 shops, vends and tin sheds, along with more than 50 illegally built labour quarters.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said a public appeal had been issued prior to the drive, asking property owners to voluntarily remove illegal structures. “The demolition drive is being carried out in compliance with directions of the state government, and we appeal to the residents to remove these voluntarily; otherwise, the department will have to take action,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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