DTCP resumes sealing drive against illegal biz units in private colonies

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday resumed its drive against illegal commercial establishments in private licenced colonies and sealed 18 floors in Sushant Lok 1, officials said.

A sealing drive underway at Sushant Lok 1 in presence of police personnel on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

DTCP officials said notices were first issued to these house owners and they were given ample time to take corrective measures. According to officials, the house owners failed to take the requisite steps that led to the sealing action.

Last month, the department had sealed 19 commercial establishments on Golf Course Road for violating norms.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said that their team reached Sushant Lok 1 around 12.30pm and started the sealing drive with the help of 50 police personnel. “On Wednesday, 18 floors in Sushant Lok A and C blocks were sealed as illegal commercial activities were being run from these residential houses. They were operating guesthouses, saloons and grocery shops from their premises,” he said.

DTCP officials said regular complaints are being received by the department from residents of private colonies regarding the illegal commercial units. “We have received strict orders from the director general, town and country planning that illegal commercial activities in residential areas must be strictly curbed as they greatly hamper the quality of life of the residents. These commercial activities put extra pressure on the existing infrastructure and amenities,” Yadav added.

During its sealing drive in Sushant Lok 1, the department made residents aware that under the urban development rules, approval can be sought to legally use up to 25% of the total coverage area of the ground floor of a residential house for conducting non-nuisance activities.

Yadav said that for this purpose, the department charges a fee of around ₹60,000 and issues permission for a five-year period. These activities include doing consultancy work, legal work, etc. “We are requesting people to apply for permission under these rules so that illegal activities are curbed,” he said.

As per DTCP officials, around 150 notices have been served in Sushant Lok 1 and the sealing drive will continue.

“We have also decided that FIRs will be recommended against those house owners who intentionally closed their front gates and did not allow the enforcement team to enter the premises on Wednesday,” Yadav added.

As per the department, in the last one month, they have issued 750 notices in private licenced colonies across the city where commercial establishments are operational. These units were identified by teams of the enforcement wing, who are conducting an ongoing survey in the city.

