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DTCP survey identifies 12 illegal banquet halls, to face demolition

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has identified 12 illegal banquet halls, operating without permission, officials said on Wednesday

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:16 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has identified 12 illegal banquet halls, operating without permission, officials said on Wednesday.

DTCP officials said that these halls are located in villages of Lohaka, Pahari, Gadaipur, Kherla, Hussainka, Khalilpur, Abheypur, Nanukalan, two in Mahenderwara, and two in Jatola.

According to DTCP officials, the department will issue show cause notices to the owners of these properties, and if the reply is not found satisfactory then these structures will be demolished.

“Following directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a team carried out a survey in the last ten days in the area under its jurisdiction and found 12 banquet halls are operating illegally. We will issue show cause notices to the owners and if the replies are not found satisfactory then these properties will be demolished,” Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement told HT.

DTCP officials said that these halls are located in villages of Lohaka, Pahari, Gadaipur, Kherla, Hussainka, Khalilpur, Abheypur, Nanukalan, two in Mahenderwara, and two in Jatola.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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