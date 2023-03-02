DTCP warns property owners about fake notices

Gurugram: Officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday asked all property owners to verify with the department if they receive notices regarding violation of allotment conditions. The department issued the warning after it was found that unidentified persons had issued a fake notice to a guest house owner in Sector 40.

Gurugram, India-January 13, 2023: A view of Indra colony Wazirabad village; MCG has allowed the subdivision of 100 sq yards plots and allowed registration of upto 50 sq yards in areas under its jurisdiction, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 13 January 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

DTCP officials said fake notices are being issued to harass property owners. The department on Thursday also wrote a complaint to the Gurugram police to probe the matter and identify the suspects.

“It has come to the notice of the department that a fake notice has been issued to a plot owner in Sector 40 in the name of the district town planner (enforcement). The notice is fake. We have not issued any such notice,” said Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement).

DTCP officials said that the fake notice warns of action against the plot owner due to violation of allotment conditions.

“We appeal to all property owners to verify the antecedents of such notices and they should immediately get in touch with the department,” said Yadav.

“We are alarmed by the development and have written to the police to conduct a thorough probe,” Yadav added.

