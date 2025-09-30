Encroachments on 65 ponds behind Gurugram’s chronic waterlogging, survey reveals

A municipal survey has revealed that large-scale encroachments on natural ponds are one of the biggest reasons behind Gurugram’s perennial waterlogging during the monsoon. Basai pond (HT)

According to the survey conducted last month, of the city’s 181 ponds, nearly 65 have been either encroached upon or built over, severely disrupting the natural drainage system.

The findings explain why the Millennium City routinely witnesses severe flooding at 153 points every rainy season. Officials said most of these waterlogging-prone areas originally had ponds nearby that acted as natural catchment basins. Over the years, however, villagers and local residents either filled these ponds or constructed structures such as temples, schools, community halls, or housing colonies on the land.

The survey, conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) horticulture wing, was ordered by additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Yadav to assess the ground reality. The report is now being compiled for submission to the corporation headquarters.

The encroachments range from religious and social structures to commercial and residential projects. At several locations, temples such as Shani Dev and Khatu Shyam have been built over ponds, while in Sikanderpur Ghosi a liquor shop and a boosting station stand on pond land.

In Basai and Dhanwapur, parks and temples have been constructed, while in Chakkarpur, a local councillor even set up his office on a pond site. The survey also found instances of colonies such as Harijan Colony in Sarai Alawardi and parts of Feroz Gandhi Colony occupying former ponds.

The report highlighted that of the 181 ponds, only 33 currently retain any water. Officials said the loss of these water bodies has not only reduced rainwater harvesting capacity but also compounded urban flooding. With even light rainfall, stormwater has nowhere to flow, leading to knee-deep inundation in many parts of the city.

The civic body has also suffered significant financial losses, with prime public land worth crores being taken over illegally. “Local negligence and official apathy over the past decade have allowed these ponds to vanish,” the report noted.

MCG officials said the encroachment details have been geo-tagged along with khasra numbers to facilitate future action. “We had the survey conducted to establish the status of ponds in Gurugram. The ones under illegal occupation will be freed soon,” said Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner, MCG.