EWS admissions in private Gurugram schools to begin from Mar 31

The education department has released the schedule for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools for children of the economically weaker section (EWS) in Gurugram for the upcoming academic session. Applications will be accepted online and students will be allotted seats through a draw system under the RTE quota. (HT)

As per the letter issued on March 6, private schools will announce the number of seats for EWS students between March 11 and 17, following which the admission process will begin in phases.

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all recognised private schools in Haryana are required to reserve 25% of seats for children belonging to EWS groups in entry-level classes such as pre-nursery and class 1. These admissions are provided free of cost, with the state government reimbursing the schools for students’ education.

“A structured process is being implemented for the admission of eligible children into private unaided schools under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, which mandates the reservation of a specified percentage of seats for the children,” read the letter.

After the number of seats in each school are declared, the district elementary education officer (DEEO) will verify the accreditation and other documents submitted by schools. The district elementary education department will the release the list of approved schools between March 25 and 30.

Applications from parents will be accepted between March 31 and April 7 through the Ujjawal portal, which is an online platform launched by the Haryana government in 2025 to facilitate admissions under the RTE Act in private schools.

After the application process is completed, children will be allotted schools through a lottery system on April 9. A waiting list will be released for vacant seats between April 30 and May 4 to complete the admission process.

When contacted, Saroj Dahiya, DEEO, urged parents to ensure that all details provided in the application forms are accurate. “Parents must fill in the forms carefully. If any false information is found, the application will be rejected,” she said.