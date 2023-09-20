Execs rack up 50 lakh bill at luxury hotel in Gurugram, refuse to pay

Top officials of a private company stayed and held meetings at a luxury hotel in Udyog Vihar on multiple occasions in the last two years but fled without paying the bills accumulated during this period, police said on Tuesday. Police said that there are several cases of cheating and forgery against the firm. (Representational image)

Police said that the firm used the services of the hotel from April 2021 till March this year. However, the firm had accumulated a total bill of ₹50.86 lakh during this time which they refused to pay when senior hotel authorities contacted the firm’s management in April this year.

Police said that officials of the firm even threatened the hotel authorities of “dire consequences” when they contacted them over the dues, after which the latter approached police.

According to police, the top management of the firm — which had mentioned a fake address in the documents — has multiple cases of cheating and forgery against it at several police stations in Gurugram and in Vaishali and Banka districts of Biharoverallegations of cheating logistic firms and people in the name of investment and setting up of retail chains.

Police said that the Rakesh Sharma, director of the hotel, located on NH48 in Udyog Vihar Phase 3, had alleged in his complaint on August 7 that the firm had signed a contract with them on December 2, 2020, for two years for usage of the hotel’s services.

Sharma had alleged that one of the directors of the firm held meetings with several others including members of the firm, clients, etc. from time to time. These guests and the members of the firm would even stay at the hotel and use the conference halls and other facilities for various events.

Police said that the hotel, since April-end, sent various emails and made several calls regarding the bill but got no response. One of the firm’s directors, a prime suspect in the case, even assured the complainant that he would get the dues cleared but nothing happened.

Sharma also alleged that after repeated calls regarding the bill thereafter, the director threatened him over the phone saying that he has connections with political leaders and bureaucrats and will get him implicated in criminal cases if he tried to contact them over the bills.

Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer of Udyog Vihar police station, said they have launched an investigation in the case. “There are other complaints too against the same firm. Economic offences wing is also investigating another case of cheating against the seven suspects,” he added.

On Sharma’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the firm officials under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday.