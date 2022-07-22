Fake gold: Police unearth ₹51 lakh from gang’s house
A week after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, police recovered ₹51 lakh from their house and arrested a goldsmith--who used to make brass coins despite knowing that they would be used for duping people--from Agra on Wednesday night.
Police said the family members packed money in polythene bags and wrapped them in bubble wraps to ensure they are safely ensconced in pillar walls, below bedroom floorings, in the toilet flush and in the garden of the house.
Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Faridabad, said, “The kingpin, Pyare Lal, identified eight places in the house, to keep the money. He borrowed the idea of packing money and keeping them safely by watching a video on a social media platform. Whenever the family was in need of money, Lal used to take out one packet and never disclosed to his sons where he had hidden the money,” said Kadian.
Police said the family often invited relatives and neighbours and threw lavish parties in their house. They used to celebrate birthdays and festivals like a royal family. The neighbours were under the impression that the family was into diamond trading, said police.
Since January, the gang spent over ₹1 crore, which police said is unaccounted money. “Lal spent over ₹10 lakh for buying expensive single malt liquor, his wife invested in ornaments while one of their sons bought apparels. A majority of the money was spent on the treatment of Lal’s sister, who died of cancer, and two sons, who have some illness,” said Kadian.
Police identified the goldsmith as Arpit Shrivastava of Sikandra in Agra, who made brass coins, applied polish coating on them to make them look like real gold coins and supplied it to the suspects for duping people.
Narender Sharma, sub-inspector (NIT crime unit), said it was difficult to get details about the gang’s operations from the suspects and that it took them four days to find out about the goldsmith, after which a team was dispatched to arrest him.
“We investigated all five separately and cross examined them several times. Only the father knew the goldsmith. For the last 20 years, Lal was buying fake coins from the same goldsmith. Shrivastav’s father died in 2012 and the gang members were arrested and jailed for a few years in Bhopal. On their release, Lal approached Shrivastav and narrated his business plan. He got Shrivastav to make fake coins for him,” said Sharma.
Police said Lal paid Shrivastav ₹35,000 for 1,000 coins and extra ₹2 lakh as incentive every time they were successful in duping a person. The six suspects were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
On July 15, HT reported the arrest of five members of a family, who allegedly duped over 200 people in different states by selling them fake gold coins, gold bricks, ornaments, and utensils after claiming that these were “Mughal-era artifacts” that were unearthed in Gujarat and Rajasthan during site excavations.
Following the HT report, five doctors approached Faridabad police and multiple cases were registered against the family at different police stations.
Apart from Pyare Lal, the other members in his family who were arrested were his wife Rama Devi (48), and sons Dharmender Singh (30), Rajan Kumar (25) and Nitin Kumar Lal (22). Police recovered 70 mobile phones, 200 gold coins, over 1,000 coins made of brass, and ornaments.
-
Fall in paddy acreage likely in Haryana due to uneven rains
A fall in the acreage under paddy is likely in Haryana this year. Thanks to the poor rains during the sowing season. Since Haryana is one of the major contributors of rice to the central pool, the development may trigger alarm bells about the decline of rice output from the state as Haryana had witnessed nearly 50 percent decline in wheat output last rabi season. Officials claimed that final figures are yet to come.
-
Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
-
RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period. RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.
-
Haryana Cabinet gives nod to recruit 2,000 special police officers
The Haryana government has decided to recruit 2,000 special police officers (SPOs) while giving preference in the selection to ex-servicemen of army, paramilitary forces and ex-constables of the disbanded the Haryana State Industrial Security Force and the Haryana Armed Police battalion. The SPOs will be eligible for ex gratia compensation in case of death/disability/injury while performing the duties. The minimum educational qualification for the recruitment would be 102 from a recognised board for all categories.
-
Asha workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months. They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation.
