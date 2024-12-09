Faridabad boy tops clat 2025, scores 103.5 out of 116 marks

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on Sunday and Saksham Gautam, a student of Class 12 from Faridabad has secured the All India Rank 1 in the examination. Saksham Gautam

Gautam is a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Faridabad and scored 103.3 marks out of a total 116 marks. His subjects include liberal arts and legal studies.

Sangeeta Chakravarty, principal of DPS, Faridabad, praised the boy’s hard work and capabilities. “He is a dedicated student and his focus remained on clearing the exams throughout the year. He has been pursuing liberal arts in our school for the last two years and will take the Class 12 exams this year. We are elated at his success as it will inspire all our students to work harder,” she said, adding that Gautam had earned the “Scholar Green Badge” for academic excellence in 2022-23.

Gautam’s father is corporate employee in Gurugram while his brother is a graduate from an IIT.

Speaking with HT, his father said, “Saksham wanted to be a lawyer since he was in Class six and he has worked hard to achieve his dream. We are a family of engineers and were surprised by his decision to pursue liberal arts. Even his school insisted on Saksham pursuing pure sciences but he insisted on taking arts and legal education. For the last one year, he is spending six to seven hours daily on preparing for the CLAT entrance.”

Saksham will pursue integrated law course at National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, his father added.