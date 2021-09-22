Faridabad: Govt officials will not use vehicles on Wednesday, says DC

Officials of the Faridabad district administration cycled to their office on the occasion of World Car-Free Day on Wednesday, with deputy commissioner Jitender Yadav saying that all government officials will be asked not to use vehicles on Wednesday.

Yadav said that officials have been asked to use public transport, cycles or walk to offices every Wednesday, and that the move may gradually be expanded to cover private companies and institutions.

“There are around 1,000 vehicles arriving at the Mini Secretariat daily and a majority of these belong to government officials. We have decided that every Wednesday, officials will come by cycle, public transport or on foot,” Yadav said.

To make the initiative a success, government officials will not hold any meetings on Wednesday, except in emergency cases, and officials will be allowed to leave offices at 4.50pm. “This day can be used to focus on clearing pending files and other works that need to be attended to. Officials can also meet people and attend to public grievances. Work can be completed efficiently and people also need not spend extra time in the offices,” Yadav said.

Officials of Faridabad district administration said that since the entire building will be empty and free of cars, it would be easier to complete repair works and undertake maintenance of the office premises. “We will later expand the reach of this initiative to public, as it will help in cutting pollution and reduce expenditure on fuel,” Yadav said.

On Wednesday, Yadav said that government officials fully supported this movement and there were few vehicles at the Mini Secretariat. “Directions in this regard have been issued to all department heads and hopefully, the compliance will remain high,” he said.