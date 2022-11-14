Faridabad police launch night drop facility for women

Faridabad police on Saturday launched a free night pick-and-drop facility for the safety and security of women. Police said that women can avail the service by calling up the police control room numbers. Police added that the move will help in curbing crimes against women at night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the initiative was taken to ensure the safety of women in the district and there were repeated complaints of inadequate local transport facilities.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (NIT) said, “Any woman who is not able to get a vehicle to get back home between 10pm and 6am can call the police helpline numbers — 9999150000, 0129-2227200 and 7290010000 — to request the service. It will be available throughout the week. A police control room (PCR) van or a station house officer (SHO) vehicle will reach the spot and will drop the woman safely to her destination”.

DCP Kadiyan said that if any woman finds it unsafe to travel alone in a cab or an autorickshaw, they can also seek assistance from the police and avail the service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they have also started an awareness drive in Faridabad district and teams are meeting private companies and forums to spread the word regarding the initiative. Also, pamphlets are being distributed at bus stands, railway stations and Metro stations so that more women are aware of the facility, police added.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh, said that police have 32 SHO vehicles, 52 emergency rescue vehicles (ERV) and six Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force vehicles for assisting women. The city also has three women officers posted as station house officers, besides other senior officers.

Singh said that teams are conducting patrolling in the industrial and remote areas of the city, where women find it difficult to avail public transport. “We have also asked autorickshaw drivers to pick women passengers from commercial places after 7pm so that they do not have to wait on the roads or walk alone at isolated stretches,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the SHOs of women police stations have been directed to visit areas with maximum paying guest accommodations, corporate offices, industries, colleges and schools where women/girls live or study in large numbers. They have been directed to meet and sensitise them on security arrangements on a regular basis.

Police have also intensified patrolling and checking at night to avert crimes. “We are focussing on various measures to enhance women’s safety. Effective checks of public vehicles and verification of cab and auto drivers are our prime concerns,” Singh added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON