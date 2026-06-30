A 28-year-old garment trader allegedly died by suicide inside his shop at Sector 3 in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh on Sunday after posting a video on Instagram accusing his wife and in-laws of mentally and physically harassing him, police said on Monday.

Faridabad trader dies by suicide, names wife and in-laws in video

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The victim, a resident of Housing Board Colony in Sector 3, had started his garment business around four months ago. According to police, he visited his mother on Sunday morning before reaching his shop.

Police said the matter came to light when his brother saw the video on his Instagram account and rushed to his shop. Family members opened the shutter and broke the locked door to enter inside and found the victim dead.

Police said the body was sent to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for autopsy.

In the purported video, the victim alleged that he did household chores, including sweeping and cleaning utensils, but his wife frequently picked up fights and disrespect his family.

“She first separated me from my family by forcing to live on separate floors. Today (Sunday), she separated me from them by forcing me shift to another location. It is because of the continuous harassment by my wife, her sister and her parents that I am taking such an extreme step. Stern action should be taken against them,” he alleged in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said that his wife filed a false police complaint against him on Friday after he had picked up a wiper during an argument. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that his wife filed a false police complaint against him on Friday after he had picked up a wiper during an argument. {{/usCountry}}

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Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the couple had been married for two years and had frequent disputes. “The wife had submitted a complaint at Sector-3 police post alleging domestic violence and assault, but not immediate action was taken on the complaint,” he said.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the wife, her sister, her parents and four other family members under section 108 (abetment of suicide) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-8 police station in Faridabad on Sunday.

“They will be arrested on basis of the evidence that emerges during investigation,” he added.