Farmers hold candle march to remember soldiers who died in Pulwama attack
Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday carried out candle marches to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who died during the Pulwama attack two years ago. Besides marking the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, protesting farmers also recalled the sacrifices of farmers who had died during the course of the farmers’ agitation and raised slogans calling for the unity of farmers and workers.
Sanjay Madhav, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders, and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that farmers believed in the slogan, “Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan” and had honoured their sacrifices through the march on Sunday. “Around 7pm in the evening, we started our march with candles and torches to honour soldiers who laid their life during the Pulwama attack. From the protest site, we marched till the highway and returned. Farmers also pledged their support for the continuation of the agitation,” said Madhav.
Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws, which were passed by the Centre in September last year. They fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.
He added that the agitation was gaining steam in Rajasthan with a number of farmers mahapanchayats slated to take place in the region. “We will continue our fight against the three laws till the laws are rolled back. A number of mahapanchayats are taking place in Haryana and Rajasthan due to which mobilisation is increasing in both villages and cities,” said Madhav.
Maulana Arshad Meel, who is spearheading the Haryana-Rajasthan Mewati Kisan Andalon (movement) protest at Sunehra-Junehra, said that farmers marched from Jurehra till the protest site with candles. “Around 7pm, we started our march and covered over a kilometre to remember the sacrifices of soldiers who lost their lives in the attack,” said Meel.
Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal, said that besides the candle marches that were undertaken at protest sites, residents in various villages also took out marches. “Even at the village level, marches were taken out. This shows that the message of protesting farmers is reaching a wider audience,” said Sohlot.
