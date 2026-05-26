Faulty streetlights raise safety concerns across Manesar sectors

Faulty and inadequate streetlights in several Manesar sectors have raised safety concerns among residents, who say the lack of proper illumination poses risks for commuters and locals. Key roads in sectors 79, 90, 92, 95 and 99A have reportedly remained poorly illuminated for months. (HT)

Residents told HT that streetlights in sectors 79, 81, 90, 91, 93, 95, 99 and 99A have either stopped working or remain poorly maintained for long stretches. While many need urgent repair, several areas also require new installations to improve visibility.

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pareena Laxmi in Sector 99A, said key stretches such as the Garhi-Basai road, the road connecting Pareena Coban to Gopalpur, and another stretch near Pareena Coban have only a few functional lights. “These roads remain poorly lit, causing inconvenience and safety worries,” he said.

“Many of these roads are already in bad shape. The Garhi-Basai road has several potholes and uneven patches. With non-functional streetlights, the risk of accidents rises sharply,” he added. “We were told the lights would be fixed, but no action has been taken yet.”

HT had earlier reported complaints from Sector 79 residents about 90% of streetlights on the stretch between Mapsko Mount Ville and Naurangpur being defunct. They said heavy vehicles frequently use the poorly lit road at high speeds, endangering commuters and pedestrians.

Anuj Gupta, a resident of Sector 90, said the Naharpur road — a key link for several residential condominiums — has long suffered from faulty lights. “Whenever we complain, the lights work for a couple of days, but the problem returns soon after due to recurring faults,” he said.

Praveen Malik, RWA president of Rising Homes in Sector 92, said streetlights on the Sector 92/95 dividing road and the Sector 92/93 dividing road have been non-functional for two years. “On the Sector 92/95 dividing road, nearly half the stretch has no streetlights at all, leaving large portions poorly lit,” he said.

HT had reported on April 19 that the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) plans to install 5,000 streetlights across its 20 wards to improve civic infrastructure and public safety.

Vasu Baggan, executive engineer at MCM, said an agency will be selected to execute the project. “This will cover installation of lights, repair of cables, and fixing of panels and related infrastructure,” he said. “The tender has been opened and we are evaluating bids. The project will be awarded soon.”

Mandeep Dhankhar, another executive engineer at MCM, said a tender was floated 1.5 years ago but did not cover all areas. “Under this new tender, we will try to reach the maximum number of areas at once. Till then, we will get the existing streetlights repaired,” he said.

Officials added that under the new tender, streetlights will be installed in areas including Sikanderpur Bhada, Garhi Harsaru, and Manesar village.