Five teams of pollution dept monitor genset usage in Gurugram, industry feels cornered

With stage two of the graded response action plan (Grap) being enforced in the city, five teams from the pollution control department and one from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) conducted inspections in industrial areas and condominiums to ascertain whether the genset ban was being defied. The CPCB team is also working to check the sale of illegal crackers in the city, the state pollution control board officials said, adding that the illegal use of diesel generators will result in sealing and penal action on violators.

The Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday directed that in view of rising pollution, measures under stage 2 of the Grap -- imposed when the Delhi air quality index enters the “very poor” category (between 3O1-4OO) -- should be implemented by all agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR.

The AQI in the city on Thursday was recorded at 186, in the moderate category.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said five teams of the department on Thursday visited multiple industrial units in Udyog Vihar, Manesar, Daultabad, Khandsa and Behrampur to check whether industries were using clean fuel or not. “Our teams did not find any violation on Thursday but we will continue with the inspections,” he said.

Singh also said compared to the past, this year, the compliance was better as most of the industrial units and condominiums were self regulating. “The power supply has also improved in the city and people are keenly following the CAQM directions. We have also made it clear that violators will face sealing, and action under environment law, apart from a penalty,” he said.

According to the CAQM directions, the use of diesel gensets is banned when the stage two of Grap is implemented in Delhi-NCR. Only DG sets that run on dual fuel and have retrofitted emission control devices will be allowed for two hours a day. Gensets with only RECD can run only for an hour daily, the CAQM said.

The Gururgam district administration on Thursday said restrictions have been imposed on the use of diesel gensets . “The use of generators is allowed only for emergency services specified by CAQM and to operate escalators, lifts and travelators in residential group housing projects but it must be ensured that these are not used for power supply and other purposes,” said Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner.

The industry owners were unhappy with the development and said they were being made a scapegoat as the entire blame for pollution was being laid at their doors. “Right now, neither the PNG infrastructure is ready nor are generators compliant with pollution control norms available in the market. We are facing production issues as outages lasting 30 minutes to an hour take place daily,” said Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industrial Welfare Association.

The industrialists said the government must find a way to ensure that they don’t suffer losses.

JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association, said there are many sources of air pollution, including dust at construction sites, roadside dust, vehicular pollution and stubble burning, but action is taken only against industries. “It is very easy to take action against industrial units but there is a need for a balanced approach. We will face financial losses in the long run if the approach is not changed,” he said.

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the city’s power utility said it is working to ensure 24-hour supply. On Wednesday, the power utility said in the past 24 hours, it ensured that power was supplied for a net average of 23 hours and 50 minutes in Gurugram circle one, whereas it supplied power for a net average of 23 hours and 57 minutes in circle two.

“We are working hard to ensure uninterrupted power to domestic consumers and industries, particularly during this period, so that there is no requirement for using DG sets,” said PC Meena, managing director, DHBVN.

Yajvir Singh Gulia, electrical inspector (Gurugram) of chief electrical inspector department, said that they were working with multiple agencies to ensure that GRAP is effectively implemented. He said no such violation has been found as yet. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that no diesel gensets are being used,” he said.

Subash Yadav, additional CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan development Authority (GMDA), who is also the nodal officer for pollution control, said, “We are focussing on dust control at construction sites and all sites that are not registered with the state portal will face penal action. Anti smog guns and sprinkling of water must be carried out,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Thursday issued seven fines amounting to ₹55,000 for uncovered construction sites and issued and three fines amounting to ₹30,000 for dumping of construction waste at places other than designated sites.

