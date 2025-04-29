Flood check: GMDA to have mock drills at 21 Ggm underpasses

As part of its flood preparedness drive ahead of the monsoon season, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has scheduled mock drills at 21 underpasses across the district to test the functionality of pumping machinery and diesel generator sets to prevent waterlogging. A GMDA spokesperson confirmed that traffic will continue to move normally during the mock drills, with no disruption anticipated. (HT Archive)

“Drills have been scheduled at all the underpasses in the district, and the drainage system and pumps installed in the underpasses will be tested for their efficacy in preventing any water accumulation during the monsoon season,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

“Any remedial measures that need to be taken by the concerned departments will be executed on priority to curb any waterlogging concerns and inconvenience to commuters during the rainy season,” he added.

The drills will be carried out in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), and DLF, depending on jurisdiction.

Under NHAI’s jurisdiction, mock drills will be conducted at Ambience Mall, Subhash Chowk, and Shankar Chowk underpasses on May 5; IFFCO Chowk Metro Station to MG Road and Dhanwapur underpasses on May 6; and Vatika Chowk and Signature Tower underpasses on May 7. Drills at Rajiv Chowk and Medanta Road underpasses are scheduled for May 8, followed by Hero Honda Chowk on May 9. Sector 110/113 and Sector 109/110 underpasses will be covered on May 12, Sector 102/104 on May 13, and Sector 84/36B underpasses on May 14.

A GMDA spokesperson confirmed that traffic will continue to move normally during the mock drills, with no disruption anticipated.