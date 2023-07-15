Fake call centre busted in Gurugram’s Sector 27

Gurugram: Four suspects were arrested on Saturday for allegedly running an illegal call centre under the garb of providing technical support to foreign nationals from a rented accommodation in Sector 27, said police.

Police said the owner of the illegal call centre was also among the arrested suspects.

Vipin Ahalawat, assistant commissioner of police (cyber), said the suspects impersonated employees of reputed firms such as Apple, Amazon, Cash App, Zelle and called their victims and took remote access of their computers to dupe them. “They were duping foreign national through sending voicemails and messages for providing technical support,” he said.

The ACP said that he along with Jasvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime police station (east), raided the house and found the suspects making international calls.

According to police, the suspects used to send bulk voice mail and messages to dupe victims through pop ups in the name of technical support. “By taking remote access to their computer, laptops through Dialler/X-Lite application, they used to take between $100 to $10,000 dollars per customer to get the computer system repaired after detecting the technical fault in their system. They had charged small amount of 100-500 US dollar through a gift card and a large amount of $5,000 to $10,000 US dollars transferred to the wallet through online wire and BTC’s QR code, which for this, the blocker/vendor has given them different IDs and bank accounts and BTC wallets, he said.

The suspects were identified as the operator Ajay alias Mohit, Saurav Kumar, Krishna Pathak and Ravi Tyagi.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and sections 66-D and 75 of IT act at cybercrime police station, east.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the call centre was operations since January this year. “ We are questioning the suspects. A total of 41 suspects, including three women have been arrested by the Gurugram police in the last two months from five fake call centers. A total of 42 laptops, 07 modems, 24 headphones, 10 laptop chargers, 28 mobile phones, DVR device and ₹1.67 lakhs case were recovered from their possession”, he said.

