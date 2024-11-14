Four get life imprisonment for beating man to death in Gurugram

A Gurugram court convicted four men of abducting a man from Sector 10A by offering him lift in an autorickshaw and then beating him to death in 2021, and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment, police said on Thursday. Police said the incident took place on the night of July 10, 2021. (Representational image)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar Dewan also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of the convicts under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and ₹20,000 additional fine on each under section 365 (kidnapping or abduction) of the Indian Penal Code while pronouncing the sentence on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on the night of July 10, 2021, when the victim, Deepu Kumar, was going to Khandsa on foot from the Gurugram bus depot. Kumar, from Motihari in Bihar, lived in Shakti Park in Gurugram Sector 10 in the city and worked in a private firm.

Kumar had reached near Sector 10A when the four convicts, Rahul Soni alias Sadhu, Saurabh Mishra alias Golu, Abhinandan Kumar alias Kalu and Amit Kumar alias Bhola, approached him in an auto rickshaw and asked his destination.

Kumar told them that he was going towards Khandsa, so the accused said they were also travelling in the same direction and offered him a lift, police said.

After travelling some distance, the four convicts overpowered him and took him to a secluded place behind a factory where they assaulted him with the motive to rob him of his valuables and cash, police said. But since Kumar did not have any valuables on his person, the convicts were angered and took him to another secluded place in Banslambi, Farrukhnagar, assaulted him again and threw him on the roadside, police said.

The injured Kumar lay on the road for hours until a passerby spotted him and took him to the civil hospital in Sector 10A for treatment, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police. The hospital informed police about the matter on July 11.

“Kumar was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where police recorded his statement and registered a first information report against unidentified suspects at Sector 37 police station,” he said.

Kumar succumbed to his injuries on July 26 following which police booked the convicts in a murder case and arrested them from various locations in the city.