Free district registrar office from political interference, say 50 Gurugram RWAs

Representatives of 50 resident welfare associations (RWA)s held a protest against the poor functioning of the district and state registrar’s offices on Sunday morning and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, seeking a resolution of their issues through the office of the chief minister.

In their memorandum to the deputy commissioner, the protesters said that the district registrar’s office was heavily influenced by politicians and influential real estate developers, who did not allow decisions in favour of homeowners, buyers, and RWAs representing them.

Protesters demanded that political interference cease in the offices of the state registrar societies and district registrar societies in Gurugram. They also demanded strict anti-corruption measures and the elimination of middlemen in these offices.

According to Sandeep Fogaat, president of Gurgaon Greens RWA, there is an urgent need to reform these offices because repeated requests from homeowners and RWAs have not changed their functioning.

“There is an urgent need to halt the registration of bogus RWAs used by developers to manage condominiums. We have repeatedly demanded smooth maintenance handover, but this is also not happening,” he said.

Protesters also demanded that HRera (Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority) rules governing the operation, formation, and transfer of RWAs be amended as soon as possible. They also suggested that the government appoint two permanent district registrars of societies in Gurugram and augment permanent local staff in the department.

They also said that the government should ensure that the EDC (External Development Charge) and IDC (Internal Development Charge) collected from homebuyers are used to develop local infrastructure in the city, which has been lacking for several years.

“We want the government to empower RWAs to automatically implement election results and minutes of their meetings once they are uploaded to the RWA’s website. With this streamlined process, elected representatives can assume their roles quickly, eliminating the need for lengthy waiting periods for responses from the district registrar,” said a resident who participated in the protest, declining to be identified.

When asked about the situation, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “We will go through and take up their demands, which primarily concern empowering RWAs, ending corrupt practices, and political interference.” He added that the protesters’ concerns would be communicated to the state government in Chandigarh.

