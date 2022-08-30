Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested

Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said.

Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east).

“We received a call in the morning following which a police team was sent to the spot where we recovered CCTV footage of the incident and arrested the suspect,” he said.

Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard, was deployed at Tower 12 of the Close North, Nirvana Country when the suspect Varun Nath boarded the lift from the 14th floor and got stuck in it.

“I tried to rescue him but the lift operator managed to open the lift door only after some time. The resident came out furious and started abusing me and within seconds he slapped me five times. He also assaulted the lift operator,” said Kumar who has refused to withdraw his case.

Kumar said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him. “He tried to bribe me but I want to set an example,” he said.

Rajneesh Gupta, president RWA, said that it is an unfortunate incident and they tried to resolve the issue but the guard wanted to pursue legal action.

Following the incident, nearly 50 guards deployed in the society boycotted work on Monday for at least two hours. They resumed duties but after informing the police about the incident.

A case under sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Nath at Sector 50 police station on Monday, said police.