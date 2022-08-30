Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said.
Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east).
“We received a call in the morning following which a police team was sent to the spot where we recovered CCTV footage of the incident and arrested the suspect,” he said.
Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard, was deployed at Tower 12 of the Close North, Nirvana Country when the suspect Varun Nath boarded the lift from the 14th floor and got stuck in it.
“I tried to rescue him but the lift operator managed to open the lift door only after some time. The resident came out furious and started abusing me and within seconds he slapped me five times. He also assaulted the lift operator,” said Kumar who has refused to withdraw his case.
Kumar said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him. “He tried to bribe me but I want to set an example,” he said.
Rajneesh Gupta, president RWA, said that it is an unfortunate incident and they tried to resolve the issue but the guard wanted to pursue legal action.
Following the incident, nearly 50 guards deployed in the society boycotted work on Monday for at least two hours. They resumed duties but after informing the police about the incident.
A case under sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Nath at Sector 50 police station on Monday, said police.
-
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
-
Pune ZP teacher arrested for molesting students
The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher from Pune district for molesting students of Class 7 in June, said officials. The Pune rural police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking various sections against the accused from Ambegaon tehsil following the complaint from head master. In one incident, the teacher forced himself on a 13-year-old student, while she was sitting a bench.
-
Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns from Yogi cabinet after taking over as U.P BJP chief
A day after taking charge as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday, resigned from his post of cabinet minister for panchayati raj in the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government. A senior officer said that nothing is certain as of now.
-
5-day Smart India Hackathon concludes at Chitkara University
The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon was held at Chitkara University on Tuesday. Fifteen teams with 105 participants worked on three problem statements presented by the ministry of home affairs. Teams were given a winning amount of ₹1 lakh each. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 were awarded to the winning teams.
-
Dumka murder: Jharkhand HC summons DGP, seeks report on details of incident
Taking suo moto cognisance of the gruesome killing of a 16-year-old girl by her alleged stalker in Dumka, the Jharkhand high court on Tuesday summoned director general of police Neeraj Sinha and sought details of the incident. The division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan asked the DGP, who was present in court, for the status report on the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics