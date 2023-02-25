G20: PWD to repair all three roads to Sultanpur National Park

The Haryana public works department (PWD) will complete the repair and resurfacing of the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Sultanpur National Park ahead of a delegates meet to be held in the city from March 1 to 4 in connection with the New Delhi G20 Summit this September, officials said Friday.

Gurugram, India- February 24, 2023: Road repairing work going on at Farukhnagar road due to G20 summit at Basai village near Railway-over-bridge, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 24 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Leena Dhankar's story)

The meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group of G20 countries will be held at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram and at least 100 foreign delegates from 60 counties are expected to reach the city for the event. They will also be taken to the park for a tour, said officials.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said besides the main route, even roads that have been earmarked as alternative routes for taking the delegates to the park will be repaired and beautified.

Yadav gave instructions to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to remove encroachments and illegal hoardings from the proposed routes.

Yadav said the project assumes significance because the route from Hero Honda Chowk to Sultanpur park is one of the key roads in the city and it connects the National Highway to Basai Road via Dhankot and further to Sultanpur National Park. “The road will be ready by Monday and this will bring huge relief to commuters. The preparations for the G20 event will focus on enhancing the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk. There are three stretches that connects to the Sultanpur National Park and all three will be re-carpeted,” he said.

The project will involve road resurfacing, beautification of footpaths and central verges. In addition, the greenery on both sides of the road will also be preserved.

The DC has asked PWD officials to finish all project-related work by Monday so that they would still have a day to complete any pending work.

Yadav said only a small portion of the road will be barricaded for repair work so that traffic flow is not disrupted; a majority of the work will be completed at night.

The PWD said all necessary safety measures will be implemented during the reconstruction of roads to minimize any disruption to commuters.

Praveen Chaudhary, superintending engineer of PWD, said the work of the road is going on in three different sections from Dwarka Expressway to Sultanpur. One road connects from Hero Honda Chowk, another from Dwarka Expressway and a third from Pataudi. “The construction work of this road will be completed by Monday, while the beautification work will also be completed within the next two days,” he said.

Besides Sultanpur park, the delegates will also visit Museo Camera, Aravalli Biodiversity Park, CyberHub, Transport Museum in Tauru, and Pratapgarh farm. Officials said the objective is to make them aware about the culture, history and traditions of the state and the region in particular.

