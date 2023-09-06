Teej, Khoria, Rasiya folk dances enthral G20 delegates in Nuh

A medley of folk songs and traditional dances enthralled delegates participating in the G20 Sherpa meeting being held at Tauru in Nuh on Tuesday evening. Foreign delegates join the festivities at ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Nuh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The fourth G20 Sherpa meeting started at Tauru in Nuh on September 3 and will continue till September 7. This meeting will lay down the final agenda for the G20 Summit to take place on September 8 and 9 in Delhi. Delegates from G20 countries and Sherpas are participating in this meeting.

A senior official of the department of culture on Wednesday said the second day was dedicated to the host state, Haryana, and the state presented its diversity and culture through a mix of songs, dances, attire and musical instruments.

The event started with a traditional welcome of delegates by a “human train of performers”. The delegates were then adorned with ‘tilak’ by a group of folk singers, who sang and danced to the beat of dhols. Much to the delight of foreign visitors, the traditional Haryanvi pagdi (head gear) was tied on their heads.

Tania GS Chauhan, art and culture officer, department of art and cultural affairs, Haryana, said the entire programme was a medley of music, culture, art, languages and lifestyles of different regions of Haryana.

“We revived the folk dances and set them in a modern avatar with LED graphics explaining the various art forms. We researched dance forms such as Teej, Rasiya, Khoria and Panihari and performers wore the attire worn by performers of earlier days,” she said.

The delegates, she said, keenly participated in the programme and were very enthused by the rhythm and soulful dances, which were in Haryanvi.

Chauhan said performances during the evening included rural folk songs such as ‘Mere Sir Pai Banta Tokani’, ‘Isi Gajab Ki Bahu Banungi’, ‘Suthra Sa Bhartar Mere Dil Nai Ghana Lubhavni Sai’ and ‘Mhari Aai Kothali Saman Mein’ thus presenting a mix of culture and modernity to the delegates.

Chauhan said the Teej dance and songs showcased how during the rainy season married women and newly weds return to their parent’s house to a hearty welcome and celebrations. A “kothli” is sent from the temple, which contains items such as bangles, bindi, vermilion, henna and sweets. Women take to swings and celebrate the arrival of the monsoon. “This is a very popular cultural festival in the state and shows how women celebrate the rains, which also mark the end of hot summer,” she said.

The Panihari dance, performed by artists, displayed the importance of water in our lives and it was sung by women who trudged long distances in the days of yore carrying pots. “This song and dance speaks about the importance of water in a desert and rivers to our lives,” she said.

The presentation of Khoria dance also elicited a very warm response from the audience and a number of delegates joined in. “This dance is performed when men are not present at home during a wedding ceremony. It is full of fun and frolic and represents a sense of freedom,” she said.

The G20 delegates were also mesmerized by the performance of Rasiya, a folk dance, which is popular in Faridabad, Hodal, Palwal and Mewat districts of Haryana. The dance depicts an adorable conversation between men dressed as Krishna and women dressed as Radha. It provides an amazing visual experience accompanied by a variety of instruments.

