Gangster’s properties to be auctioned on Wednesday

The police will auction two properties of a proclaimed offender and wanted man, Sube Singh, on Wednesday morning. Officials familiar with the development said that after failing to attract bidders in the two auctions over the last two years, four people have shown interest in the two plots and the team will start the auction process in Bar Gujjar village and Manesar industrial area at 11am.

KK Rao, the police commissioner, said that in January 2019, the district and sessions court had accepted a petition to attach the property of Singh, following which the process was initiated. “Last year, the family had got a stay from the court for both the properties. This was vacated by the court on March 2 this year, after which we again initiated the process,” he said.

Rao said that properties of all proclaimed offenders who are on the run can be attached through court and sold. “Before starting the process, 30 days are given by the court to the criminal to surrender in court or forfeit their property. This process is adopted only if the criminal is involved in heinous crimes or there is a danger to the maintenance of peace, and the law and order situation,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies come across various issues while forfeiting and auctioning properties belonging to gangsters. First and most important thing is clarity on the title of the property. Unless the title of the property is clear, it cannot be auctioned, officials said.

In many cases, relatives of the gangsters move challenge the forfeiture in court. In such cases, the agency has to hold the procedure as matter becomes sub judice, said an official with the Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

Citing an example of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, late Iqbal Mirchi, whose three properties in Mumbai are worth around ₹500 crore, Rahul D’souza, former additional commissioner of SAFEMA, said, “Mirchi’s kin provided misleading information pertaining to the properties to the court to avoid the forfeiture. Because of this, the procedure got delayed and after agencies brought correct facts before the court and established that the said properties belonged to Mirchi, the procedure could be completed.”

In February and March 2019, the police held similar auctions but there were no takers due to fear of being attacked by the Singh. The police said that it is imperative to attach properties of wanted persons as soon as possible as they might sell their properties and disappear from their trail.

Singh is wanted in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram and Rewari, where he is suspected to be hiding. The police had announced a reward of ₹4 lakh for Singh’s arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender in April last year. His wife, who is a sarpanch, is also absconding for the last few months, the police said, adding that they have written to the deputy commissioner to remove her from the sarpanch post.

Hitesh Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that all procedures, including putting up notices in public places and courts as well as advertising in newspapers, have been followed. “The auction will take place for both the properties and special deployment has been planned. Also, police protection has been provided to the bidders and we will ensure they are not targeted by the family or gang members,” he said.

The police said the initiative is to curb the financial muscle of criminals in the district. The financial value of Singh’s plots, a 1.3-acre one in Bar Gujjar and a 0.8-acre one in Manesar, is around ₹6 crore. If these properties remain unsold, the government can choose to rent them to generate revenue and the court will decide the date for the auction and other processes.