Gap in education widens for Sanskriti school kids in Gurugram

Around 3,000 students will pass Class 5 from English medium primary Sanskriti schools in Gurugram for the first time this year, but their future remains uncertain as there is no assurance of admission into English medium schools from Class 6, teachers say. Currently, Gurugram has 90 Sanskriti model schools that provide education from Class 1 to Class 5. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, Gurugram has 90 Sanskriti model schools that provide education from Class 1 to Class 5. Until recently, these schools only offered education up to Class 3, leaving students without a clear pathway for further education. However, the issue persists, as the city has only 10 English-medium Sanskriti model schools catering to students from Class 6 to 12, which experts say are insufficient to accommodate the growing number of students. As a result, many students may have no choice but to shift to Hindi medium senior secondary schools.

Teachers, meanwhile, fear that this abrupt transition will pose significant challenges. “The transition from English medium to Hindi medium can be overwhelming for the students. They have spent the last five years learning in English, and suddenly shifting to Hindi medium in Class 6 would create challenges for them in understanding and expressing themselves,” said Maya Panwala, a teacher at the primary Sanskriti school in Sector 22.

With 172 students in Class 5, the senior secondary Sanskriti school in Sector 22 is among many institutions grappling with this issue. “While there are senior secondary schools within a 3-kilometre radius, students still have to compromise on the language medium. The shift to Hindi medium can be discouraging for students who are accustomed to English as the medium of instruction,” said Vinod Shokeen, a teacher at the primary Sanskriti school in Sector 43.

Education experts highlight that these schools were initially designed to offer English-medium education to prepare students for national and international competition. The problem is further compounded by economic constraints. According to Dushyant Thakran, head of the Gurugram Education Association, most students come from government-run primary schools and belong to financially weaker backgrounds. “Most of these children’s parents can’t afford to send their children to private schools after Class 5, as the fees there are high. That is why most of these students prefer to study in government-run English medium schools,” Thakran added.

Parents of students studying in English medium senior secondary Sanskriti schools have also raised concerns about the disparity in the number of schools and growing student strength.

“Going back to Hindi medium schools will not be easy. It is after a lot of hard work we have developed an understanding in studying English. Now, if we go back to Hindi medium, it will take away our learning over the past few years. The authorities should do something so that we continue to study in English after Class 5,” said Divya Kumari, a Class 5 student at a primary Sanskriti school.

The Haryana education department has acknowledged the challenge and claims to have taken steps to support students transitioning to Hindi medium schools. “While we understand that transitioning from English to Hindi medium is difficult, we want to ensure that no students will be left out for admission in Class 6. Because there are not enough English medium senior secondary Sanskriti schools, we must adjust these students in Hindi medium. Through the help of support programmes, special classes, and counselling, it will be easier for students to adjust to the new medium of instruction,” a senior official from the department said.