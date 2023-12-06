Ggm Metro green assessment report likely by January 31

The Haryana Mass Road Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has appointed Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), an engineering and consultancy organisation under the railway ministry, to carry out an environment and social impact assessment (ESIA) of the Gurugram Metro extension project, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Gurugram metro extension project will be from Millennium City Centre Metro station to Cyber Hub in a 26.65km loop. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7, had approved the Gurugram metro extension project from Huda City Metro station (since renamed Millennium City Centre Metro station) to Cyber Hub in a 26.65km loop, with the Haryana government projecting the cost at ₹5,452 crore.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ESIA is a green assessment used to identify the environmental, social and economic impacts of a project prior to putting it on ground. RITES is likely to prepare the report by January 31, the officials said.

HMRTC, in a report submitted to the state government last week, said, “M/S RITES has been appointed as consultant for EISA study on August 18 for the total cost of ₹140 lakhs plus GST. EISA study is being conducted by MS Rites. Likely date of completion is January 31, 2024.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation has also initiated the process to set up a company in the name of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) to get the project executed, a move that the Union government had sanctioned on November 15.

“The reason for setting up GMRL is that the sanction from the Union cabinet for the Metro made it mandatory that HMRTC should become a 50:50 joint venture company with both Haryana and the central government as equal partners, but this was not possible due to administrative reasons and as such, a new company is being set up,” said a senior government official privy to the matter.

HMRTC also plans to construct a Metro stabling depot in Sector 33 as the existing land in Sector 101 which was identified for the project is low-lying and prone to waterlogging. Additionally, the corporation will have to purchase private land for this project, the report said, adding that they will seek relaxation from the competent authority to set up a depot and ancillary activities in the development plan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HMRTC also stated that pre-construction activities such as a geotechnical survey, a selection of detailed design consultants, the appointment of general consultants, and utility mapping is being carried out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON