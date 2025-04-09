Ggm: Sanskriti model schools to get sports, skills centres by May

The district’s government-run Sanskriti model schools will set up their first centres of Excellence (CoEs) for sports and skill development by the end of April in a step towards implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, officials said. According to officials, focus areas include sports training, IT, tailoring, basic electronics, and other vocational disciplines, depending on school infrastructure and student preferences (HT Archive)

The initiative aims to equip students with practical and vocational skills, promote holistic education, and improve career prospects, according to the education department, officials aware of the matter said. Skilled instructors from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will provide hands-on training in selected schools initially, with plans to expand based on student interest, they added.

“These Centres of Excellence will give students a platform to explore their talents beyond textbooks, which is the real spirit of the New Education Policy,” said a teacher at Sanskriti Model School, Sector 9, Preeti Sharma.

According to officials, focus areas include sports training, IT, tailoring, basic electronics, and other vocational disciplines, depending on school infrastructure and student preferences. Some schools have begun preparing training rooms, skill labs, and sports grounds, they added.

The NEP 2020 stresses integrating vocational education with the regular school curriculum from an early stage, and Gurugram’s plan is seen as a model that may later be expanded to other districts in Haryana, officials said. Anil Choudhary, Superintendent at the Education Department, said, “Setting up Centres of Excellence is a key step under the New Education Policy. Our focus is not only on academics but also on the overall development of students through sports and skills training. These centres will open new opportunities for children coming from all backgrounds.”

“Students from government schools earlier had limited exposure to such programs. This initiative will offer real training that could help even after school,” said a teacher at Sector 46 Sanskriti Model School, Sunil Kumar.

“Many of our students have untapped talents. These centres will build their confidence,” added Anjali Chauhan, a teacher at Sanskriti Model School, DLF Phase 3.