GMCBL and Uber launch dedicated bus routes to connect Cyber City

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has, in collaboration with app-based cab sharing service Uber, launched two dedicated routes to Cyber City from Badshahpur and Sector 70A on Thursday in a bid to ease access to public transit services to the busy business district.

Four air-conditioned buses will ply two routes, with minimal stops, officials said, adding that commuters can book seats for the service (called Gurugaman Plus) from the Uber app itself.

One on route, buses will ply between Badshahpur bus stand and DLF Cyber City’s Shankar Chowk, through M3M cosmopolitan, Good Earth, Huda City Centre and Iffco chowk Metro stations and Atlas chowk.

During the return journey on this route, buses will pass through RBS Tower, Sikandarpur Metro station, Sector 54 Chowk, Rail Vihar, Sector 56, Kendriya Vihar, Rajesh Pilot Chowk, World Mark Sector 65 and Vatika chowk.

On the other route, buses will ply between Cyber City and BPTP Astaire Garden in Sector 70A. Passengers on this path will be taken through Vatika chowk, World Mark Sector 65, Lemon Tree Sector 61, Sector 55/56 Rapid Metro and Sikanderpur Metro stations and RPS tower. On its way back, buses will pass through Iffco chowk, Sukhrali, MDI, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowks, Bakhtawar Chowks, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk and Tulip Chowk.

Buses on both routes will leave for Cyber City at 7.45am, 8.15am, 11.05am, 11.35am, 6.10pm and 6.40pm and will return at 9.25am, 9.55am, 4.30pm, 5pm, 7.50pm and 8.20pm.

No conductors will be on board the buses, and commuters will have to give drivers a one-time pin (OTP) to start the journey.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, who is also the chairperson of GMCBL board, flagged off these buses from the bus depot at Sector-10A, on Thursday afternoon.

Nitish Bhushan, head of the central operations of Uber India and South Asia, said, “If demand increases, it will indicate the pilot project’s success, which can then be expanded on more routes across Gurugram. We will then take this to other transport networks across the country and abroad as well,” he said.

Amit Hitkari, the associate vice president of Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System Limited which also provides its services to GMCBL, said commuters availing the service on these two routes will pay ₹7 per kilometre.