The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued the contract work for a project to augment water supply to residential areas along the Dwarka Expressway and localities of Palam Vihar, Sector 23, Udyog Vihar and DLF Phases 2-3 that are at the tail-end of its distribution network, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. GMDA awards contract for 200mld water pipeline for areas along Dwarka E-way

The work will entail laying a master water pipeline, from the Basai treatment plant up to Shankar Chowk, with a capacity of 200 million litres per day (mld). A 1600mm pipeline will be laid, passing through Dwarka Expressway, Palam Vihar Road, Sushil Aima Road, Old Delhi Road, Udyog Vihar and DLF areas, officials said.

“The tender for laying the pipeline has been awarded and work on it will start from next month. The pipeline will.have a capacity of 200mld, while the expected demand in the area is around 141mld for the next couple of years. Work on the pipeline will be completed in one and half years, and during this period, a new water treatment plant at Basai would also become operational. We will have more raw water supply from Gurugram water channel, which will also get reconstructed by that time,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

GMDA officials said they will spend ₹54 crore on laying the 20-kilometre-long pipeline.

Every summer, the aforementioned areas along the Golf Course Road face water shortage, as they are located on the tail-end of the distribution network. GMDA officials said that this pipeline will resolve the problem, and that they are also laying infrastructure taking into account the future demand.

To ensure increased flexibility of the authority’s water distribution network, Verma said that this pipeline will also be connected with other master supply pipelines to ensure continuous flow in case of a disruption or leakage.

“We have also completed laying the missing pipeline under Dwarka Expressway, which will complete the network from Chandu Budhera plant to Sector 72 boosting station. The pipeline will be soon made operational and this will ensure water supply is made available in sectors 76 to 80,” said Verma.

The overall water demand of Gurugram is 900mld.

The GMDA currently supplies 670mld water to the city, and it plans to increase the supply to 970mld by 2029.