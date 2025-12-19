GMDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on MG Road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in coordination with Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive on MG Road over the last two days to remove illegal encroachments obstructing public infrastructure, said officials. During the encroachment drive on Thursday. (HT)

A GMDA spokesperson said the drive will continue for the next 10-15 days to ensure that footpaths, cycle tracks, green belts and other public facilities created by GMDA are made fully accessible for public use.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA said that during the enforcement drive, 1200 metre of the road stretch has been cleared and 25 illegal carts, 15 illegal patris have been removed from the footpaths, cycle tracks and adjoining public spaces along MG Road.

“We will ensure that footpaths, cycle tracks, green belts and other public facilities developed along MG road remain free from encroachments and open for public use. Enforcement and monitoring will continue in the coming days to protect public infrastructure and improve movement and cleanliness along this important stretch,” said Bhath.

Earlier on December 5, GMDA CEO PC Meena had inspected the MG Road and issued directions that green belts along the road should be maintained by the authority itself. Meena had also directed that encroachments on the road and on green belts should be removed on priority.