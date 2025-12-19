Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

GMDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on MG Road

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 04:00 am IST

Earlier on December 5, GMDA CEO PC Meena had inspected the MG Road and issued directions that green belts along the road should be maintained by the authority itself.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in coordination with Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive on MG Road over the last two days to remove illegal encroachments obstructing public infrastructure, said officials.

During the encroachment drive on Thursday. (HT)
During the encroachment drive on Thursday. (HT)

A GMDA spokesperson said the drive will continue for the next 10-15 days to ensure that footpaths, cycle tracks, green belts and other public facilities created by GMDA are made fully accessible for public use.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA said that during the enforcement drive, 1200 metre of the road stretch has been cleared and 25 illegal carts, 15 illegal patris have been removed from the footpaths, cycle tracks and adjoining public spaces along MG Road.

“We will ensure that footpaths, cycle tracks, green belts and other public facilities developed along MG road remain free from encroachments and open for public use. Enforcement and monitoring will continue in the coming days to protect public infrastructure and improve movement and cleanliness along this important stretch,” said Bhath.

Earlier on December 5, GMDA CEO PC Meena had inspected the MG Road and issued directions that green belts along the road should be maintained by the authority itself. Meena had also directed that encroachments on the road and on green belts should be removed on priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / GMDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on MG Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive on MG Road, clearing 1200 meters of public space. Over the next 10-15 days, further efforts will ensure footpaths and cycle tracks remain accessible. GMDA CEO PC Meena emphasized the need for ongoing maintenance and removal of illegal encroachments.