The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive along the green belts and service roads of sector-dividing roads 50-57, 51-57 and 90-91 to remove unauthorised structures and clear the right of way (ROW), officials said. GMDA clears encroachments along key sector roads in Gurugram

GMDA officials said around 15 illegal shops built on the multi-utility corridor in Sector 90 were demolished during the drive, while illegal vends, gates, ramps and other unauthorised extensions were removed from other sector roads.

According to GMDA officials, nearly 1.5 kilometres of encroached stretch along one side of Sector Road 51-57 was cleared during the drive, while around 600 metres of single-side encroachment was removed along Sector Road 50-57.

The drive was led by the nodal officer for encroachment in Gurugram and DTP GMDA, RS Bhath, along with officials from the Infra 1 division and the enforcement wing.

Officials said illegal gates constructed along service roads were demolished, while unauthorised ramps developed by residents and commercial establishments were also razed. Encroachments in green belt areas, including carts, kiosks and temporary structures, were removed during the operation.

During the drive, residents and commercial establishments were instructed to use designated stilt parking spaces and keep green belts free from encroachment. GMDA also directed private entities to remove tiles installed on green belts for parking purposes within five days.

On the Sector 90-91 stretch, officials said large-scale encroachments in the form of unauthorised shanties, commercial carts and illegal extensions by shops and restaurants were partially cleared. Around 1.5 kilometres of the stretch was inspected and cleared, while another round of enforcement action has been scheduled before June 7.

“Regular enforcement action is being undertaken against illegal encroachments across the city. Any unauthorised structure developed on GMDA land or Right of Way (ROW) will not be tolerated,” said RS Bhatt.