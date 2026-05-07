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GMDA clears prosecution of 3 engineers in fatal 2025 drain case

Two junior engineers face negligence charges, while a contractual subdivisional engineer’s services have already been terminated.

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has granted sanction for the prosecution of three engineering officials in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man who drowned after falling into an under-construction stormwater drain on the Galleria Market road last year, officials aware of the matter said.

The accident spot, as seen on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to a senior GMDA official, permission has been granted for the prosecution of two junior engineers for alleged negligence on duty, while the services of a subdivisional engineer, who was employed on a contractual basis, have already been discontinued. The Gurugram Police, which has been investigating the death, had sought sanction from the GMDA to prosecute the officials.

To be sure, GMDA engineers qualify as public servants under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2017, which deems officers and employees of the authority to be public servants within the meaning of Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code. Under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prior sanction from the competent authority is required before courts can take cognisance of offences allegedly committed by public servants while discharging official duties, such as supervision and safety oversight at project sites.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

stormwater drain
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