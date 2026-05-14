The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for the development of a 40 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Sector 78 in Naurangpur village as part of its larger plan to expand sewerage infrastructure in rapidly urbanising sectors of New Gurugram.

GMDA floats tender for 40 MLD STP to cater for newer Gurugram sectors

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Officials said the proposed project, estimated to cost around ₹75 crore, will be developed over 2.89 acres and completed within 24 months from the award of work. The STP is expected to cater to sewage generated from Sectors 77 to 80 and nearby villages, significantly augmenting wastewater treatment capacity in the area.

According to officials, the plant will use advanced treatment technology to clean sewage in multiple stages, ensuring that the treated wastewater meets high quality standards and can be safely reused for purposes such as horticulture and irrigation.The treated water will be reused for non-potable purposes such as horticulture and irrigation, officials added.

The Naurangpur STP forms part of GMDA’s broader sewerage augmentation plan under the Master Development Plan of Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex 2031, under which the city has been divided into four sewerage zones to streamline sewage collection and treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Under Zone-I, sewage from Sectors 1 to 23, along with Sectors 34 and 37 and nearby colonies, is currently treated at the 218 MLD Dhanwapur STPs. Zone-II includes Sectors 24 to 76 and surrounding villages, where sewage is disposed of at the 170 MLD Behrampur STPs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Zone-I, sewage from Sectors 1 to 23, along with Sectors 34 and 37 and nearby colonies, is currently treated at the 218 MLD Dhanwapur STPs. Zone-II includes Sectors 24 to 76 and surrounding villages, where sewage is disposed of at the 170 MLD Behrampur STPs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Zone III covers Sectors 77 to 80, where master sewer lines are proposed to connect to the upcoming 40 MLD STP at Naurangpur. Zone-IV includes Sectors 81 to 115, where sewer lines have already been laid, though some work remains incomplete. These sectors are proposed to be linked to another planned 100 MLD STP in Sector 107. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zone III covers Sectors 77 to 80, where master sewer lines are proposed to connect to the upcoming 40 MLD STP at Naurangpur. Zone-IV includes Sectors 81 to 115, where sewer lines have already been laid, though some work remains incomplete. These sectors are proposed to be linked to another planned 100 MLD STP in Sector 107. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GMDA officials said tenders have also been floated for a 100 MLD STP at Behrampur, while two more 100 MLD STPs at Dhanwapur and Sector 107 are in the pipeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA officials said tenders have also been floated for a 100 MLD STP at Behrampur, while two more 100 MLD STPs at Dhanwapur and Sector 107 are in the pipeline. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, Gurugram has seven operational STPs with a combined treatment capacity of 433 MLD across Behrampur, Dhanwapur, Jahajgarh and Manesar.

“GMDA is continuously augmenting the city’s sewage treatment capacity, keeping in view long-term population growth and urban expansion. Infrastructure is being developed to meet the growing needs of citizens and strengthen the sewerage network across the city. Development of these STPs will also help curb the discharge of untreated sewage into drains and ultimately into the Yamuna River,” said GMDA chief engineer Hemant Kumar.

Officials added that the additional STPs would help improve sanitation conditions, environmental sustainability and wastewater reuse across Gurugram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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