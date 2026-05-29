Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has directed the project contractor to speed up construction of an under-construction drainand junction near Ramprastha City in Sector 37D, saying delays could result in waterlogging along sector 37C, 37D, Gadoli and nearby areas during monsoon.

GMDA officials said the junction will connect three storm water drains and help channel rainwater to the Najafgarh drain through the Badshahpur drain.

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GMDA officials said the junction will connect three storm water drains and help channel rainwaterto the Najafgarh drain through the Badshahpur drain.

The Leg 4 storm water drain, being constructed along SPR,will also connect to this junction.

GMDA awarded a tender to a contractor for construction of an eight-lane stormwater drain near Ramprastha City, at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore in July last year. The company was asked to complete the construction by July 20 this year.

According to GMDA officials, around 60 percent of the work has been completed. The junction will serve as the meeting point for three major storm water channels including the Badshahpur drain, a stormwater drain flowing in from Manesar, and stormwater drain No. 4 (currently under construction).

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{{^usCountry}} Vikram Singh, GMDA executive engineer,said directions have been issued to the contractor to expedite the work. “A notice has also been issued earlier to the contractor. We are trying to ensure that the work is completed by end of this month,” he said, adding that of the eight tubes, three to four are already functional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikram Singh, GMDA executive engineer,said directions have been issued to the contractor to expedite the work. “A notice has also been issued earlier to the contractor. We are trying to ensure that the work is completed by end of this month,” he said, adding that of the eight tubes, three to four are already functional. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA officials said the under construction drain and junction was important as stormwater from three major stormwater drains will flow through it towards the Najafgarh Drain. The drain will carry stormwater from leg four drain along SPR, Badshahpur drain and the common effluent drain from Manesar.

From this point, the water will flow through Sector 99 and Kuccha Badshapur drain into the Najafgarh drain, officials added.