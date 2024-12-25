Menu Explore
GMDA plans alternative water pipeline to resolve supply ‘crisis’

ByAbhishek Behl
Dec 26, 2024 05:06 AM IST

GMDA proposes a new water pipeline plan to enhance supply to Sectors 58-80 after land disputes stalled the original project, aiming for completion in six months.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed an alternative plan to lay a water pipeline along a Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) road in Fazilpur village to augment the water supply to Sectors 58-80 and operationalise the Sector 72 water boosting station, officials said. This development comes after a land dispute stalled the initial plan to lay pipelines on the main sector-dividing road between sectors 71 and 73.

A non-functional boosting station of Sector 72. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
A non-functional boosting station of Sector 72. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“Out of the 17-kilometre pipeline that had to be laid in these sectors, around 16 kilometres have been completed. Due to land disputes at three locations spanning 1 kilometre, the Sector 72 water boosting station could not be made functional. With this alternative plan, we aim to fix the network in six months,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

The new pipeline will draw water from the Sector 72 boosting station, which has a capacity of 262 million litres per day (MLD), GMDA officials said. The boosting station will, in turn, be supplied water from the Chandu Budhera treatment plant. The station is expected to address shortages in these sectors, particularly during peak summer months when residents often rely on water tankers, they added.

Currently, water supply to the area is managed through the sector 51 boosting station, but GMDA officials acknowledge that demand exceeds supply during summer. “We will lay one pipeline along the MCG road to meet existing demand for water in this area and keep working on increasing the supply to meet future demand as well,” Verma added. 

