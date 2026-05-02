In a bid to prevent waterlogging on city roads, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to desilt stormwater drains across 20 sector roads, officials said on Friday.

GMDA plans desilting of 20 storm water drains to prevent waterlogging on key roads

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A GMDA official told HT that the contract has been awarded and the contractor-has been asked to desilt stormwater drains from Hero Honda Chowk via Subhash Chowk to Millennium City Centre Metro Station. Tenders have also been alloted for cleaning the drains along the main roads in sectors 32-38, 38-39, 68-69, 69-70, 70-75, 71-73, 73-74, 75-75A, 75A-76, 76-77, 78-79, 46-47, 53-56, 49-50,and 58 to 67.

Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA told HT that an amount of ₹5.5 crore will be utilised to desilt the drains, and efforts are being made to complete the work before the monsoons. “All efforts are being made to prevent waterlogging in the city and desilting of drains is being taken up on top priority. We have also identified areas prone to waterlogging,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said that authority will deploy tractor mounted pumps, additional staff and quick reaction teams to manage the situation during monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said that authority will deploy tractor mounted pumps, additional staff and quick reaction teams to manage the situation during monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On Monday, DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government, directed GMDA and other civic agencies to deploy quick reaction teams at vulnerable locations during the monsoon. He also directed officials to tighten enforcement, especially during heavy rainfall periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government, directed GMDA and other civic agencies to deploy quick reaction teams at vulnerable locations during the monsoon. He also directed officials to tighten enforcement, especially during heavy rainfall periods. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON