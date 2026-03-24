GMDA plans to redesign 15 roads to curb dust pollution in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is compiling a list of 15 key city roads to be redesigned to curb dust pollution, in line with directions from the commission for air quality monitoring (CAQM), officials said. GMDA to submit road list to architectural institute for planning; focus on arterial routes with high dust levels and poor roadside infrastructure. (HT Archive)

The redesign will be carried out by the Delhi-based School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). PC Meena, authority’s CEO, has directed executive engineers to identify priority roads, with the list to be submitted to SPA within 15 days.

“The roads are currently being finalised. These details will be dispatched following approval from the CEO,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

Officials said proposed interventions will include greening, redevelopment, improvement of footpaths, central verges, service roads, drainage, street furniture, plantation, and dust mitigation measures.

They added that many major roads currently have unpaved strips along their edges, which contribute significantly to dust pollution. Golf Course extension road, one of the busiest corridors in the city, has unpaved stretches on both sides.

“The tenders for designing will be issued on the basis of plans proposed for each road,” said a GMDA official.

A CAQM inspection conducted on December 26 last year across 125 roads found 34 stretches with high visible dust levels, 58 with moderate dust, 29 with low dust intensity, and only four with no visible dust. Several stretches also had solid and construction and demolition waste, prompting directions to MCG and other agencies to take corrective measures.